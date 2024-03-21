Lifestyle

7 forests in India for all nature lovers

Here are seven forests in India that are sure to captivate the hearts of nature enthusiasts.

Image credits: Freepik

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

The Himalayan foothills host Jim Corbett National Park, one of India's oldest and most famous. Its thick woods, tigers, elephants, leopards, and scenic splendour make it famous.

Image credits: Freepik

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Periyar animals Sanctuary in the Western Ghats has beautiful scenery and rich animals. The sanctuary has elephant herds, tigers, sambar deer, and uncommon birds.

Image credits: Freepik

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Bandipur National Park is a wildlife paradise in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The park is home to Asiatic elephants, gaurs, and secretive tigers and leopards. 

Image credits: Freepik

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a key Indian rhinoceros conservation region. Buffalo, elephants, and tigers inhabit this wide grassland and wetland environment. 

Image credits: Freepik

Gir Forest National Park, Gujarat

The Asiatic lion's only stronghold is Gir Forest National Park, an important conservation area. In addition to lions, the park has leopards, deer, and many birds.

Image credits: Freepik

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

The Sundarbans are the world's biggest mangrove forest and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This unusual ecology houses Bengal tigers, estuarine crocodiles, and many birds.

Image credits: Freepik

Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

Western Ghats' Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary is a lush oasis. This biodiversity hotspot has black panthers, Malabar gigantic squirrels, and many bird species. 

Image credits: Freepik
