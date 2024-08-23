Lifestyle

7 tips to get more views on YouTube in 2024

Seven effective techniques to improve your chances.

Image credits: Freepik

Choose a Niche

Pick a topic you love that has an audience. Niche-focused material attracts loyal viewers.

Create High-Quality Content

Spend money on videos with superb production, clear audio, and interesting images. Superior content gets shared and recommended.

SEO

Include keywords in video titles, descriptions, and tags to boost search rankings. SEO helps naturally grow your video viewership.

Post Consistently

Post frequently to keep your audience interested. Consistency creates viewer loyalty and expectation.

Encourage Engagement

Respond to comments, ask for viewer opinions, and start debates to build a channel community. Engagement shows YouTube that your material is useful and promotes it.

Promote Your Videos

Post your videos on social media, forums, and other venues where your audience hangs out. Cross-promotion boosts channel exposure and adds viewers.

Collaboration

Work with other specialised YouTubers or influencers to reach their audiences and earn recognition. Collaborations might attract new subscribers to your channel.

