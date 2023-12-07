6 disadvantages of eating guava in winters

Lifestyle
Guavas have a cooling effect on the body and some people might prefer consuming foods that generate warmth in the body rather than those that have a cooling effect.
Guavas are high in fiber, and consuming too much fiber-rich fruit in winter might cause digestive discomfort or gas, especially ones with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.
Some people might experience tooth sensitivity while eating cold fruits like guavas during colder weather, which could cause discomfort.
In certain regions, guavas might not be as readily available or fresh during the winter season, leading to difficulties in sourcing quality fruits.
While guavas are rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system, excessive consumption might not necessarily be advantageous during winters.
During colder weather, people tend to prefer warmer foods and beverages to keep the body warm, and the preference for cold fruits like guavas might be lower during this season.