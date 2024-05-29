 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

7 tips to book cheap flight tickets THIS summer

Here are seven tips to help you book cheap flight tickets.

Book in Advance

Secure your tickets several weeks or months ahead of your travel date to take advantage of lower prices.
 

Fly on Weekdays

Weekdays, especially Tuesdays and Wednesdays, often have cheaper fares than weekends.

Set Price Alerts

Sign up for price alerts on travel websites to get notifications when the price of a flight drops.

Consider Alternate Airports

Check flights from nearby airports to your destination, as flying from or to a smaller or secondary airport can sometimes be cheaper.

Use Fare Comparison Websites

Utilize fare comparison tools like Skyscanner, Kayak, or Google Flights to compare prices across different airlines and find the best deals.

Be Flexible with Dates and Times

Adjust your travel dates and times to find the lowest fares. Early-morning or late-night flights are usually cheaper.

Use Incognito Mode for Searches

Search for flights in incognito or private browsing mode to avoid price increases based on your search history.

