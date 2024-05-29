 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

7 best AI tools for writing resume

Here are seven of the best AI tools for writing resumes

Image credits: Freepik

Zety

Offers personalized templates and content suggestions, helping you craft a professional resume tailored to specific job descriptions.

Resume.io

Features AI-driven tips and pre-written phrases, making creating a compelling and well-structured resume easy.

Kickresume

Provides customizable templates and AI-generated suggestions for content, ensuring your resume stands out.

Novoresume

Utilizes AI to optimize resume layout and content, highlighting your skills and achievements effectively.

Resumonk

Offers AI-based formatting and content advice, simplifying the process of creating an eye-catching resume.

Enhancv

Uses AI to provide personalized feedback and actionable insights, helping you improve and tailor your resume for specific roles.

ResumeGenius

Features AI tools that guide you through resume-building, offering industry-specific phrases and formatting tips.

