Living alone? 7 must-have things for safety at home

Image credits: Freepik

Door and Window Locks

Ensure all doors and windows have sturdy locks. Consider installing deadbolts for added security. Also, reinforce sliding doors and windows with additional locks or security bars.

Emergency Contacts List

Keep a list of emergency contacts, including local authorities, neighbors, family members, and close friends, near your phone or stored on your mobile device.

Peephole or Doorbell Camera

Install a peephole or a doorbell camera with a live video feed to see who is at your door before opening it. This adds an extra layer of security, especially when you're alone.

Emergency Kit

Prepare an emergency kit that includes essentials like a flashlight, batteries, a first-aid kit, non-perishable food, water, and a multipurpose tool.

Home Security System

Invest in a home security system with features like motion sensors, door and window sensors, and surveillance cameras. 

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Install smoke detectors in key areas of your home, such as bedrooms and the kitchen. Additionally, have carbon monoxide detectors, especially if you use gas appliances.

Self-Defense Tools

Consider keeping self-defense tools like a personal alarm, pepper spray, or a small, easily accessible flashlight with a strobe function for disorientation in case of an intrusion.

