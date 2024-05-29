 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Russia to Australia: 7 countries with the largest forest cover

Discover the world's forest giants: Russia, Brazil, Canada, the US, China, DRC, and Australia. Together, they shape our planet's ecological balance

Image credits: Pixabay

Russia

With approximately 8,148,895 square kilometers of forest area, Russia holds the largest forest cover in the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Brazil

Brazil has about 4,925,540 square kilometers of forest, most of which is part of the Amazon rainforest, the largest tropical rainforest

Image credits: Pixabay

Canada

Canada’s forest cover is around 3,473,000 square kilometers. The country's forests are mainly boreal and temperate

Image credits: Pixabay

United States

The U.S. has approximately 3,100,950 square kilometers of forest cover

Image credits: Pixabay

China

China has about 2,006,103 square kilometers of forest. China has made significant efforts in reforestation and afforestation

Image credits: Pixabay

Democratic Republic of the Congo

The DRC boasts around 1,541,350 square kilometers of forest, primarily tropical rainforest, which is part of the Congo Basin

Image credits: Pixabay

Australia

Australia has approximately 1,232,110 square kilometers of forest, consisting mostly of eucalyptus forests and unique ecosystems

Image credits: Pixabay
