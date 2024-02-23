Lifestyle

7 South Indian breakfast for Saturday morning

Here are seven typical South Indian breakfast dishes you may try.

Image credits: Our own

Idli

Popular South Indian steamed rice cake idli is created from fermented rice and lentil batter. Coconut chutney and sambar, a lentil stew, accompany this light, fluffy dish.

Image credits: Dasanna's veg recipes

Dosa

Dosa is a crispy South Indian dish made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils. It can be filled with various ingredients like potatoes, cheese, etc, and served with sambar.

Image credits: Getty

Pongal

Pongal, a South Indian meal, is rice and lentils cooked with cumin, black pepper, and ghee. The spicy tamarind-based gojju and coconut chutney are typical accompaniments.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Appam with Stew

South Indian pancake made from fermented rice batter. It pairs perfectly with a creamy and aromatic vegetable stew made with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, and spices.

Image credits: Instagram

Vada

Vada is a popular South Indian snack made from deep-fried lentil batter. It has a crispy exterior and a soft interior, often served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Instagram

Puttu

Puttu is a traditional South Indian breakfast dish made from rice flour and grated coconut, steamed in cylindrical bamboo or metal moulds.

Image credits: Getty

Upma

Upma is a savoury and comforting South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina cooked with onions, vegetables, and spices. 

Image credits: Image: Freepik
