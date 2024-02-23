Lifestyle

'Soak phone in rice to absorb moisture' remedy can be dangerous

Apple has formally warned consumers against using the traditional folk remedy of placing a damp iPhone in a bag of rice to absorb moisture.

The manufacturer recommends against this technique, citing the possibility of gadget harm from microscopic rice particles.

Furthermore, tests have shown that uncooked rice does not effectively dry up the iPhone.

This approach has its roots in photography history, dating back to 1946 when it was utilized to maintain cameras.

Over the years, concerned phone users have recommended a variety of dangerous solutions, such as using a hairdryer or immersing the device in alcohol.

Instead of relying on inefficient and sometimes hazardous cures, users are encouraged to look for alternative ways to dry their wet electronics.

