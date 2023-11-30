7 skincare rituals for every bride-to-be

Lifestyle
Identify your skin type and concerns. Whether you have oily, dry, combination, or sensitive skin, tailor your skincare routine to address your unique needs.
Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Hydration is vital for maintaining skin elasticity, preventing dryness, and achieving that coveted bridal glow.
Establish a consistent cleansing routine to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities. Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type, and avoid harsh products.
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen daily. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on cloudy days.
Whether it's acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines, consult with a skincare professional for personalized recommendations.
Treat yourself to regular skincare masks, such as hydrating masks, clay masks, or sheet masks. These can provide an extra boost of nourishment and address specific concerns.
Pay special attention to the delicate skin around the eyes. Use an eye cream to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines, ensuring your eyes look bright and refreshed.