Sudha Murthy’s 8 parenting tips every parent should know

Sudha Murthy taught her daughter that simplicity and humility are the greatest strengths. She taught that success is not just about earning money, but about being a good person.
Sudha Murthy says that children should never be compared with other children because every child's ability is different. Doing so affects them negatively.
Sudha Murthy says parents should reduce children's growing gadget addiction and give them books. Friendship with books will make them better people along with knowledge.
Children should be given responsibilities according to their age. This will make the child a good decision-maker. They will also understand more.
Sudha Murthy says that one should always talk to children. This does not create distance between them. Lack of communication creates distance between parents and children.
Sudha Murthy says that children should not be given a lavish life and too much money. They should know the value of money. Don't give them money without knowing the need.
Give children the opportunity to make their own decisions. Akshata was given the freedom to make her own career and life decisions, which made her self-reliant.
Recognize and encourage children's interests and creativity. A big reason for Akshata's success is that she was always given the opportunity to hone her talent.
