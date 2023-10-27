7 reasons why Kerala is known as God's own country

Lifestyle
Kerala is called "God's Own Country" due to its natural beauty, tranquil backwaters, and lush landscapes, making it feel like a piece of paradise on Earth.
Kerala's natural beauty is often compared to paradise, earning it the moniker "God's Own Country." The state has breathtaking landscapes, from lush green forests to beaches.
These meandering waterways offer a tranquil and picturesque setting, making them a top tourist attraction and a reason for the divine label.
The Western Ghats contribute to Kerala's lush landscapes, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
With a rich tradition of holistic healing, Kerala is renowned for its Ayurvedic treatments and wellness resorts.
Kerala boasts a rich tapestry of cultures and religions, coexisting harmoniously.
Kerala's delectable cuisine, known for its use of fresh spices and coconut, is considered heavenly by food lovers.
The hospitality and friendliness of the locals make visitors feel like they are in a heavenly abode, reinforcing the "God's Own Country" tagline.