7 reasons why Kerala is known as God's own country

Kerala is called "God's Own Country" due to its natural beauty, tranquil backwaters, and lush landscapes, making it feel like a piece of paradise on Earth.

Natural Beauty

Kerala's natural beauty is often compared to paradise, earning it the moniker "God's Own Country." The state has breathtaking landscapes, from lush green forests to beaches.

Backwaters

These meandering waterways offer a tranquil and picturesque setting, making them a top tourist attraction and a reason for the divine label.

Lush Greenery

The Western Ghats contribute to Kerala's lush landscapes, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Ayurveda

With a rich tradition of holistic healing, Kerala is renowned for its Ayurvedic treatments and wellness resorts.

Cultural Diversity

Kerala boasts a rich tapestry of cultures and religions, coexisting harmoniously.

Cuisine

Kerala's delectable cuisine, known for its use of fresh spices and coconut, is considered heavenly by food lovers.

Hospitality

The hospitality and friendliness of the locals make visitors feel like they are in a heavenly abode, reinforcing the "God's Own Country" tagline.

