6 beach places to visit in India this winter

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

This group of islands in the Bay of Bengal is a paradise for beach lovers and is known for its pristine white sand and crystal-clear waters. 

Digha, West Bengal

Digha is a popular beach town on the Bay of Bengal known for its shallow waters and soft sands. It's a family-friendly destination that offers various activities and water sports.

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala's cliff-edged beaches offer a unique charm of stunning views of the Arabian Sea from the cliff-top shacks. 

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a laid-back beach town that becomes particularly inviting during the winter season and offers a peaceful environment and is perfect for beach camping and bonfires.

Marari Beach, Kerala

Marari Beach is known for its palm-fringed shores, tranquil backwaters, and a laid-back atmosphere. It's an ideal place to relax and unwind amidst nature.

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Tarkarli is a lesser-known gem on the Konkan coast known for its pristine shoreline and crystal-clear waters. It's a great spot for snorkeling, scuba diving, and boating. 

