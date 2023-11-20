Lifestyle

7 reasons to include a dash of ghee in your daily diet

While it's important to consume any food, including ghee, in moderation, there are several reasons why incorporating a small quantity of ghee into your daily diet may be beneficial

Rich in Healthy Fats

Ghee is a good source of healthy fats. These fats are essential for the proper functioning of the brain, nervous system, and various other bodily functions.

Lactose-Free

The clarification process removes milk solids and water from butter, leaving behind pure fat. This makes ghee suitable for individuals who are lactose intolerant.

May Support Digestion

Ghee is believed to stimulate the secretion of stomach acids, aiding in digestion. It is also thought to promots the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Ayurvedic Benefits

In Ayurveda, ghee is considered a sattvic food that promotes clarity, concentration, and a calm mind. 

High Smoke Point

Ghee has a high smoke point, making it a stable cooking fat that does not break down into harmful free radicals at high temperatures. 

Rich in Fat-Soluble Vitamins

Ghee contains fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K. These vitamins play crucial roles in maintaining skin health, supporting the immune system.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Ghee contains a short-chain fatty acid with anti-inflammatory properties which is believed to support a healthy inflammatory response in the body.

