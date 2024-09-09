Lifestyle

Mental health to Gum damage: 6 reasons why you shouldn't bite nails

Infection Risk

Biting your nails can lead to infections, especially if your hands are not clean. Bacteria can enter the body through the open wound, causing infections like paronychia.

Damage to Teeth

Nail biting can lead to misalignment, chipping, or cracking of teeth due to the constant pressure and stress on the teeth.

Gum Damage

The pressure from nail biting can also damage the gums, leading to recession, inflammation, or even gum disease.

Nail Damage

Biting your nails can lead to deformed, brittle, or weak nails, making them more prone to breaking or splitting.

Spread of Germs

Nails can harbor bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can be transferred to the mouth and potentially cause illnesses.

Negative Impact on Mental Health

Nail biting can be a sign of stress, anxiety, or nervousness, and can also perpetuate these feelings, creating a cycle of stress and nail-biting.

