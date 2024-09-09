Mental health to Gum damage: 6 reasons why you shouldn't bite nails

Lifestyle
Biting your nails can lead to infections, especially if your hands are not clean. Bacteria can enter the body through the open wound, causing infections like paronychia.
Nail biting can lead to misalignment, chipping, or cracking of teeth due to the constant pressure and stress on the teeth.
The pressure from nail biting can also damage the gums, leading to recession, inflammation, or even gum disease.
Biting your nails can lead to deformed, brittle, or weak nails, making them more prone to breaking or splitting.
Nails can harbor bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can be transferred to the mouth and potentially cause illnesses.
Nail biting can be a sign of stress, anxiety, or nervousness, and can also perpetuate these feelings, creating a cycle of stress and nail-biting.