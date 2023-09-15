Lifestyle

15-Sep-2023, 12:59:32 pm

Kanchipuram sarees: 7 places to buy Kanjivaram sarees in Kerala

Kanchipuram sarees are noted for their beautiful craftsmanship and sumptuous silk fabric. The sarees are famous across South India, including Kerala. 

Image credits: our own

M.G. Road, Kochi

M.G. Road in Kochi is a popular shopping district where you can find a variety of saree shops and boutiques. Look for reputed stores that specialize in silk sarees.

Image credits: our own

Trivandrum Boutiques

Trivandrum has several boutiques and shops that offer a wide range of sarees, including Kanchipuram silk sarees. Lulu Mall in Trivandrum is also a good shopping destination.
 

Image credits: our own

Thrissur

Thrissur, known as the cultural capital of Kerala, has numerous saree shops where you can find Kanchipuram sarees. Try exploring the markets in this city for authentic options.
 

Image credits: our own

Kozhikode

Kozhikode, also known as Calicut, has a thriving textile industry. You can find a variety of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees, in the shops and showrooms here.
 

Image credits: our own

Palakkad

Palakkad is known for its handwoven silk sarees. While you may not find as many Kanchipuram sarees as in other cities, you can explore local boutiques for unique silk options.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Kannur

Kannur is another place in Kerala where you can find silk sarees, although the availability of Kanchipuram sarees may vary. 

Image credits: Getty

Online Retailers

Kanchipuram sarees may also be bought online from trusted sellers. Online storefronts for several popular saree brands let you shop from home.
 

Image credits: our own
