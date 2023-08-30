7 Japanese food secrets for long life

Lifestyle
Japan has one of the most significant life expectancies in the world, and its traditional cuisine and culture promote longevity. Japanese culture offers 7 secrets for a long life:
The Japanese practice of "hara hachi bu" involves eating until you are about 80% full. This mindful approach to eating helps prevent overeating and supports weight management.
Japanese meals often consist of small dishes offering a variety of flavours, textures, and nutrients. This approach encourages moderation and allows for balanced nutrients.
Fermented foods like miso, natto, and pickled vegetables are common in Japanese cuisine. These foods are rich in probiotics, which promote healthy gut and immune function.
Japanese cuisine emphasizes the use of fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. This approach ensures that meals are nutrient-dense and minimally processed.
Japan consumes a lot of green tea, which is high in catechins. These chemicals promote cardiovascular health and lower cancer risk.
Fish is a mainstay in Japanese cuisine, supplying heart-healthy omega-3s. Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in these fatty acids, which lessen heart disease risk.
The typical Japanese diet includes vegetables, fruits, entire grains, and legumes. These foods include nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants for health and longevity.