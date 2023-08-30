7 Indoor Plants with powerful health benefits

Lifestyle
Indoor plants not only beautify your living space but can also have powerful health benefits. Here are seven indoor plants known for their health benefits.
Lavender not only adds a pleasant fragrance to your space but also has calming effects that can help reduce stress, anxiety, and even promote better sleep.
Also known as the mother-in-law's tongue, the snake plant is an excellent air purifier, known for its ability to remove toxins like formaldehyde and benzene from the air.
Peace lilies are known for their elegant white flowers and their ability to remove common indoor pollutants like ammonia, benzene, and formaldehyde from the air.
Aloe Vera is well-known for its gel, which can be used to soothe burns and skin irritations. It also helps improve indoor air quality by filtering out toxins and producing oxygen.
English Ivy is a trailing plant that can effectively filter out airborne mould particles, making it a good choice for homes with mold sensitivities.
Spider plants are known for their air-purifying abilities. They remove pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene, making them excellent choices for improving indoor air quality.
This palm plant effectively filters indoor air pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene. It also adds a tropical touch to your space.