Known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, tea tree oil can combat the yeast responsible for dandruff. Mix a few drops with your regular shampoo and massage.
Balance pH of your scalp and inhibith growth of dandruff-causing yeast. Mix equal parts water and apple cider vinegar, apply to your scalp, leave for 15 minutes, and then rinse.
Aloe vera's soothing properties can alleviate itchiness and reduce inflammation. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leave for 20 minutes, and then wash off.
Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which can help restore the natural balance of your scalp. Apply plain yogurt to your scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.
Coconut oil not only moisturizes the scalp but also possesses antifungal properties. Massage warm coconut oil into your scalp, leave overnight, and wash your hair the next morning.
The acidity of lemon juice helps balance the pH of your scalp and reduces dandruff. Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to your scalp, leave for 15 minutes, and then rinse.
Neem is a potent remedy for dandruff. Make a neem paste by grinding neem leaves and applying it to your scalp for 30 minutes before washing.