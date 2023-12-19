Tiramisu to Cannoli: 7 must-try Italian Desserts

Lifestyle
Italy's dessert legacy is a symphony of flavors. From Tiramisu's elegance to Panna Cotta's simplicity, explore the sweet essence of Italian indulgence
This classic dessert hailing from the Veneto region is made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a mascarpone cheese mixture, dusted with cocoa powder
Originating from Sicily, cannoli are tube-shaped pastries filled with a sweet and creamy ricotta cheese filling. The crispy shell and rich filling make cannoli a delightful treat
Set custard that is typically flavored with vanilla and served with a berry or caramel sauce. Panna cotta is appreciated for its silky texture and subtle sweetness
Gelato is Italy's version of ice cream with a denser, smoother texture. Comes in flavors, ranging from chocolate, vanilla to unique options like pistachio, tiramisu, stracciatella
These almond-flavored cookies, often associated with the region of Lombardy, are made with almond flour, sugar, and egg whites. They have a crisp exterior
Popular during Italian festivals, especially on St. Joseph's Day, zeppole are deep-fried dough balls or fritters. They can be plain or filled with custard, ricotta, or pastry cream
While its origins are debated, baba is widely enjoyed in Italy, particularly in Naples. It's a small, yeast-risen cake soaked in a syrup, often flavored with rum