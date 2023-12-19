Krakow to Warsaw: 7 must-visit places in Poland

Lifestyle
Discover Poland's rich tapestry of history and culture, from the cobbled streets of Krakow to the modernity of Warsaw. Explore ancient salt mines, medieval towns, pristine forests
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Krakow boasts a charming Old Town with a stunning market square, historic Wawel Castle, and the somber Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial
From the meticulously reconstructed Old Town to the modern skyscrapers. The Warsaw Uprising Museum offers a poignant look at the city's wartime struggles
Descend into the depths of this UNESCO-listed salt mine near Krakow. Marvel at intricate chambers and sculptures carved from salt, including the awe-inspiring Chapel of St. Kinga
Nestled in the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane is a haven for nature lovers and winter sports enthusiasts. Experience the breathtaking landscapes, traditional wooden architecture
A coastal gem, Gdansk boasts a rich maritime history and picturesque waterfront. Stroll along the Royal Way, explore the Gothic-style St. Mary's Church
Birthplace of astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, Torun enchants with its medieval architecture. The Old Town, a UNESCO site, showcases Gothic buildings, including Copernicus' house
Delve into Europe's last primeval forest, a UNESCO-listed site straddling Poland and Belarus. Home to the European bison, it offers a unique glimpse into untouched wilderness