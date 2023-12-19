7 winter-wonderlands to visit in Italy this December

Lifestyle
Embark on a journey through Italy's winter wonderlands—where snow-clad landscapes, alpine magic, and charming villages create a captivating symphony of beauty and adventure
Snowy paradise in the Dolomites, jagged peaks meet pristine snowfields. Ski in world-class resorts like Cortina d'Ampezzo and enjoy breathtaking views of snow-covered landscapes
Val di Funes enchants with its postcard-perfect winter scenes. Snow-draped Alpine villages, framed by towering peaks, create a serene atmosphere
Cervinia offers a winter wonderland for both skiers and non-skiers alike. Enjoy the extensive ski area that connects with Zermatt in Switzerland
Lake Braies transforms into a magical winter wonderland when snow blankets its surrounding forests. The frozen lake mirrors the snow-capped peaks, creating a serene
Livigno, a duty-free zone, becomes a winter wonderland with its charming village ambiance and extensive snowy landscapes
Madonna di Campiglio, a chic resort town, boasts a winter wonderland atmosphere. Surrounded by the Brenta Dolomites, it offers world-class skiing and snowboarding
Gran Paradiso National Park transforms into a tranquil wonderland. Snow blankets the alpine meadows, and frozen waterfalls glisten in the sunlight