Misal Pav to Batata Vada: 7 popular foods at Maharashtrian weddings

Misal Pav uses veggies garnished with onion rings, and sev and is a spicy curry enjoyed with Pav. Here are 7 popular foods at Maharashtrian weddings.

Pav Bhaji

Potato and mashed mixed veggies cooked thoroughly in tomato-based red gravy with butter and spices, are eaten with pav.

Kokum Sharbat

Kokum Sharbat, made with Kokum, is a popular welcome drink at any Maharashtrian wedding.

Pandhra Rassa

It is a white spicy curry with succulent mutton leg pieces prepared in excellent Kolhapur spices and other ingredients.

Tambda Rassa

It is a spicy red mutton gravy preparation served with hot rice or even pieces of bread at Marathi weddings.

Vada Pav

Circular fried potato balls between pav with green and powdered garlic chutney are a staple Marathi delicacy at Maharashtrian weddings.

Batata Vada

These potato and besan fried balls are a staple Marathi snack delicacy at weddings enjoyed with green chutney.

