Aloo Posto to Mochar Ghonto: 6 Bengali vegetarian dishes

Delight in the vegetarian wonders of Bengal with dishes like Shorshe Phulkopi, Aloo Posto, Chholar Dal, and Dhokar Dalna. Experience Bengal's vegetarian dishes
It is a classic Bengali dish made with potatoes cooked in a poppy seed paste. The potatoes are cooked until tender and then simmered in a creamy and nutty poppy seed sauce
Chholar Dal is a lentil dish made with chana dal. The dal is cooked with coconut, ginger, and spices, resulting in a rich and aromatic lentil curry that is often served with luchis
It is a traditional Bengali dish made with roasted moong dal and a medley of vegetables, seasoned with spices like cumin, ginger, and bay leaves, creating a comforting lentil curry
Potoler Dolma is a stuffed pointed gourd dish that is cooked in a spicy gravy which is filled with a mixture of paneer spices, herbs, and then simmered in a tomato-based sauce.
It is made with spiced lentil cakes called dhokas, which are made from ground chana dal. The dhokas are simmered in a gravy made with tomatoes, ginger, and spices
Mochar Ghonto is a delicious Bengali dish made with banana blossoms. The blossoms are finely chopped and cooked with spices, coconut, and other vegetables