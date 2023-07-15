Lifestyle

Aloo Posto to Mochar Ghonto: 6 Bengali vegetarian dishes

Delight in the vegetarian wonders of Bengal with dishes like Shorshe Phulkopi, Aloo Posto, Chholar Dal, and Dhokar Dalna. Experience Bengal's vegetarian dishes

Aloo Posto

It is a classic Bengali dish made with potatoes cooked in a poppy seed paste. The potatoes are cooked until tender and then simmered in a creamy and nutty poppy seed sauce
 

Chholar Dal

Chholar Dal is a lentil dish made with chana dal. The dal is cooked with coconut, ginger, and spices, resulting in a rich and aromatic lentil curry that is often served with luchis
 

Shobji Diye Bhaja Muger Dal

It is a traditional Bengali dish made with roasted moong dal and a medley of vegetables, seasoned with spices like cumin, ginger, and bay leaves, creating a comforting lentil curry
 

Potoler Dolma

Potoler Dolma is a stuffed pointed gourd dish that is cooked in a spicy gravy which is filled with a mixture of paneer spices, herbs, and then simmered in a tomato-based sauce.
 

Dhokar Dalna

It is made with spiced lentil cakes called dhokas, which are made from ground chana dal. The dhokas are simmered in a gravy made with tomatoes, ginger, and spices
 

Mochar Ghonto

Mochar Ghonto is a delicious Bengali dish made with banana blossoms. The blossoms are finely chopped and cooked with spices, coconut, and other vegetables

