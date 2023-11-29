Lifestyle

Phuket to Maldives: 7 beach-holiday destinations of Asia

Phuket to Maldives are 7 beach-holiday destinations of Asia. Explore Thailand's vibrant nightlife, Bali's diverse beaches, and the luxury of Maldives' overwater bungalows

Image credits: Pixabay

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich culture. Patong Beach is a popular spot

Image credits: Pixabay

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is famous for its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and diverse beaches. Kuta, Seminyak, and Nusa Dua are among the well-known beaches

Image credits: Pixabay

Maldives

The Maldives is a tropical paradise with overwater bungalows, coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters. It's a top choice for those seeking a luxurious beach getaway

Image credits: Pixabay

Langkawi, Malaysia

Langkawi is an archipelago of 99 islands known for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and stunning geological formations

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa, India

Goa is famous for its laid-back atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and beautiful beaches like Baga, Anjuna, and Palolem

Image credits: Pixabay

Boracay, Philippines

Boracay is renowned for its powdery white sand and clear turquoise waters. White Beach is the most famous stretch, offering a lively atmosphere

Image credits: Pixabay

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

While Sihanoukville has undergone changes in recent years, it still has beautiful beaches like Otres and Sokha Beach

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One