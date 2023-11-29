Phuket to Maldives: 7 beach-holiday destinations of Asia

Lifestyle
Phuket to Maldives are 7 beach-holiday destinations of Asia. Explore Thailand's vibrant nightlife, Bali's diverse beaches, and the luxury of Maldives' overwater bungalows
Phuket is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich culture. Patong Beach is a popular spot
Bali is famous for its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and diverse beaches. Kuta, Seminyak, and Nusa Dua are among the well-known beaches
The Maldives is a tropical paradise with overwater bungalows, coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters. It's a top choice for those seeking a luxurious beach getaway
Langkawi is an archipelago of 99 islands known for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and stunning geological formations
Goa is famous for its laid-back atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and beautiful beaches like Baga, Anjuna, and Palolem
Boracay is renowned for its powdery white sand and clear turquoise waters. White Beach is the most famous stretch, offering a lively atmosphere
While Sihanoukville has undergone changes in recent years, it still has beautiful beaches like Otres and Sokha Beach