8 steps to make a perfect roti

Roti or chapati is a staple food in Indian homes. However, preparing the perfect roti can be a hassle. Follow these steps to make a perfect roti.

Image credits: Getty

Mix water and wheat flour

Take wheat flour in a bowl and start adding water very slowly. Mix them with your hand. Once the dough begins to form, stop adding water.

Make the dough smooth

Knead with your feast to make the dough smooth. Add water to your hand 2-3 times so the dough doesn’t stick.

Leave the dough

Cover the dough with a cloth and leave it for 15-30 mins. This helps to release the gluten from the dough.
 

Put oil before making balls

Make small balls from the dough and roll them in your palm. But before that, put some oil in your palm, making the dough edges less sticky and the roti softer.
 

Dip the ball in flour and roll

Put the dough ball on a marble or wooden base and roll with a rolling pin. Do not put too much pressure but put equal force on all sides.

Preheat your tawa

Put your tawa on a medium-high flame, pick up the roti, flip it in your hands and keep it on the tawa.
 

Wait till the colour changes

Turn the sides when the colour of the roti changes. Tiny air pockets will form within 5-10 secs. Make sure it happens on both sides.
 

Put it directly on flame

Now put the roti directly on the flame. Use tongs to turn the roti until it puffs.

