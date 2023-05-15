10 safe ways to find ideal partner online

Lifestyle
In hook-up culture, finding a long-term partner online can be very difficult. Following these 10 things will make your search for a partner online easier.
Make a list of what you are precisely looking for. Be clear on your demands. Being specific will only lead to understanding.
Create a scoring system and allocate points based on your ideal partner criteria.
Pick websites with a more general environment, do not use sites where people do not look for long-term relationships.
These sites mostly have an algorithm based on your answers and show your preferences accordingly. If you choose people randomly, it will mess up the algorithm.
Keep your profiles short and intriguing. Lengthy profiles will only turn people away.
Do not be an open book in your profile. You may say you like music but don’t say what kind. Make them want to know more about you.
People may suggest you be funny, but you don’t need to be. Just be who you are. Trying to be something you are not can fire back.
Talk about your likes and dislikes and theirs too. Knowing if the person on the other side is right or wrong for you is important.
Using positive words like ‘fun’ and ‘happy’, make profiles more popular. Talk about things like what excites you or gives you joy.
Different dating sites have different audiences. Accordingly, design your profile. Use new and different photographs.