10 safe ways to find ideal partner online

In hook-up culture, finding a long-term partner online can be very difficult. Following these 10 things will make your search for a partner online easier.

Create wish list

Make a list of what you are precisely looking for. Be clear on your demands. Being specific will only lead to understanding.
 

Rate them

Create a scoring system and allocate points based on your ideal partner criteria. 
 

Now go online

Pick websites with a more general environment, do not use sites where people do not look for long-term relationships.
 

Make sure not to mess up

These sites mostly have an algorithm based on your answers and show your preferences accordingly. If you choose people randomly, it will mess up the algorithm.

Short and simple profile

Keep your profiles short and intriguing. Lengthy profiles will only turn people away.

Create curiosity

Do not be an open book in your profile. You may say you like music but don’t say what kind. Make them want to know more about you.
 

Don't be a comedian

People may suggest you be funny, but you don’t need to be. Just be who you are. Trying to be something you are not can fire back.

Be picky and choosy

Talk about your likes and dislikes and theirs too. Knowing if the person on the other side is right or wrong for you is important.
 

Have positive language

Using positive words like ‘fun’ and ‘happy’, make profiles more popular. Talk about things like what excites you or gives you joy.
 

Know your audience

Different dating sites have different audiences. Accordingly, design your profile. Use new and different photographs.

