Sydney to Great Barrier Reef: 7 places to visit in Australia

Sydney's iconic landmarks to the vibrant Great Barrier Reef, Australia offers a diverse travel experience. Here's a list of 7 places you must visit when in Australia

Sydney

Bondi beach, Sydney opera house, Sydney harbour bridge etc. are iconic places you must visit when in Sydney

Great Barrier Reef

It's an UNESCO World Heritage site, the biggest and largest coral reef is famous for snorkeling and deep sea diving

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Northern Territory

This national park is sacred to the indigenous Anangu people. The changing colors of Uluru at sunrise and sunset are particularly mesmerizing

Melbourne, Victoria

It is famous for it's vibrant city life and bustling cultural scene. 

Great Ocean Road, Victoria

This road stretches from the south-eastern coast of Australia and is famous for it's breaktaking cliffs views and beaches

Kakadu National Park, Northern Territory

This UNESCO World Heritage site is known for its rich biodiversity, Aboriginal rock art

The Daintree Rainforest, Queensland

This is the oldest living rainforest in the world. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site

