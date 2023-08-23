Rava Idli to Lemon Rice: 7 South Indian foods for weight loss

Lifestyle
Steamed Idli with hot sambar make a low calorie and high fibre food that aid in digestion and controls cravings. Here are 7 South Indian foods for weight loss.
Made with unique and different vegetables, the coconut-flavoured dish Avial is high in fibre, vitamins and minerals.
Rejuvenating drink made with yoghurt, kadi patta and spices makes you feel refreshed, and hydrated, boosting metabolism.
Upma is made with veggies and semolina and is low in calories and a good source of nutrients.
Stir-fried cabbage tempered in spices is rich in antioxidants and fibre, which aids in weight loss.
These protein-rich green-gram dosas are great sources of dietary fibre that keeps you full for an entire day.
Tangy lemon-flavoured rice with curry leaves, mustard seeds and chillies is a yummy addition to your weight-loss diet.