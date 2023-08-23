Lifestyle
Here are seven well-regarded Bengali restaurants in Mumbai where you can enjoy authentic Bengali cuisine:
A popular and well-established restaurant known for its extensive Bengali menu, including traditional dishes like fish curries, and Bhetki Paturi.
With multiple outlets in Mumbai, Bhojohori Manna offers a wide range of Bengali delicacies, from seafood specialties to vegetarian dishes like Shukto and Dhokar Dalna.
Known for its Kolkata-style street food, Hangla's offers a variety of rolls, chops, cutlets, and other snacks that are reminiscent of the flavors found in the streets of Kolkata.
This restaurant aims to capture the essence of Kolkata's culinary heritage. They offer a mix of traditional Bengali dishes, and modern interpretations of classic recipes.
Located in the heart of Mumbai, Saptapadi specializes in authentic Bengali thalis, which provide a meal with a variety of dishes, including rice, dal, vegetables, fish, and sweets.
A casual dining restaurant offering a mix of Bengali and Bangladeshi cuisine. They serve dishes like Panta Bhat, Chingri Malai Curry, and Bhapa Doi.
While not exclusively Bengali, this restaurant is known for its Kolkata Biryani, which has a unique blend of flavors and aromas distinct from other types of biryanis.