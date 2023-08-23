Lifestyle

Bong Boost: 7 best Bengali places to visit in Mumbai

Here are seven well-regarded Bengali restaurants in Mumbai where you can enjoy authentic Bengali cuisine:

Oh! Calcutta

A popular and well-established restaurant known for its extensive Bengali menu, including traditional dishes like fish curries, and Bhetki Paturi.

Bhojohori Manna

With multiple outlets in Mumbai, Bhojohori Manna offers a wide range of Bengali delicacies, from seafood specialties to vegetarian dishes like Shukto and Dhokar Dalna.

Hangla's

Known for its Kolkata-style street food, Hangla's offers a variety of rolls, chops, cutlets, and other snacks that are reminiscent of the flavors found in the streets of Kolkata.

Calcutta Club

This restaurant aims to capture the essence of Kolkata's culinary heritage. They offer a mix of traditional Bengali dishes, and modern interpretations of classic recipes.

Saptapadi

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Saptapadi specializes in authentic Bengali thalis, which provide a meal with a variety of dishes, including rice, dal, vegetables, fish, and sweets.

Bong Bong

A casual dining restaurant offering a mix of Bengali and Bangladeshi cuisine. They serve dishes like Panta Bhat, Chingri Malai Curry, and Bhapa Doi.

Mumbai Biryani House

While not exclusively Bengali, this restaurant is known for its Kolkata Biryani, which has a unique blend of flavors and aromas distinct from other types of biryanis.

