Lifestyle

Egg to Paneer: 7 yummy scrambled breakfasts for mornings

Egg Bhurji is an egg-based breakfast with beaten eggs, tomatoes, onions, spices and green chillies. Here are 7 yummy scrambled breakfasts for mornings.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mushroom Spinach scramble

This breakfast is prepped with sliced mushrooms, onions, garlic, spices, green chillies and spinach leaves and served with bread.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tofu Bhurji

Tofu Bhurji is prepped and made with crumbled tofu cooked in onions, bell peppers and spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Soya Bhurji

Soya Bhurji is made with Soya Keema, onions, tomatoes and spices and is a tasty breakfast enjoyed in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mushroom Scramble

Mushroom Scramble gets made and prepared with sliced mushrooms cooked in onions, tomatoes and spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mutta Thoran

It is a Kerala-style stir-fried egg made with curry leaves and coconut.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji is a filling scrambled breakfast dish made with paneer, onions, tomatoes and spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One