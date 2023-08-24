Egg to Paneer: 7 yummy scrambled breakfasts for mornings

Lifestyle
Egg Bhurji is an egg-based breakfast with beaten eggs, tomatoes, onions, spices and green chillies. Here are 7 yummy scrambled breakfasts for mornings.
This breakfast is prepped with sliced mushrooms, onions, garlic, spices, green chillies and spinach leaves and served with bread.
Tofu Bhurji is prepped and made with crumbled tofu cooked in onions, bell peppers and spices.
Soya Bhurji is made with Soya Keema, onions, tomatoes and spices and is a tasty breakfast enjoyed in India.
Mushroom Scramble gets made and prepared with sliced mushrooms cooked in onions, tomatoes and spices.
It is a Kerala-style stir-fried egg made with curry leaves and coconut.
Paneer Bhurji is a filling scrambled breakfast dish made with paneer, onions, tomatoes and spices.