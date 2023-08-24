Top 7 Sidney Sheldon thriller books to read this weekend

Lifestyle
Picking the "best" Sidney Sheldon books can be subjective as preferences vary, but here are some of his most popular and well-regarded books:
A psychological thriller that explores the lives of three women who appear to be connected through a series of disturbing events.
This novel revolves around a wealthy family in the fashion industry and is filled with suspense, intrigue, and family secrets.
This epic novel spans generations and tells the story of a powerful and ruthless family in the world of business. It's a gripping tale of ambition, revenge, and family dynamics.
All about elegance and dominating girl power. The story of Lara Cameron, a poor girl who successfully became a builder of buildings.
This novel follows the story of a woman seeking revenge against those who wronged her. It's a thrilling journey that takes the protagonist through various schemes and heists.
This thriller involves an American professor who becomes embroiled in international espionage while on a trip to Eastern Europe.
The story concerns an American naval officer who encounters a murderous and mysterious force and actions.