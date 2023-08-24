Lifestyle

Top 7 Sidney Sheldon thriller books to read this weekend

Picking the "best" Sidney Sheldon books can be subjective as preferences vary, but here are some of his most popular and well-regarded books:

Image credits: Getty

Tell Me Your Dreams

A psychological thriller that explores the lives of three women who appear to be connected through a series of disturbing events.

Image credits: Getty

Bloodline

This novel revolves around a wealthy family in the fashion industry and is filled with suspense, intrigue, and family secrets.

Image credits: Getty

Master Of The Game

This epic novel spans generations and tells the story of a powerful and ruthless family in the world of business. It's a gripping tale of ambition, revenge, and family dynamics.

Image credits: Getty

The Stars Shine Down

All about elegance and dominating girl power. The story of Lara Cameron, a poor girl who successfully became a builder of buildings. 

Image credits: Getty

If Tomorrow Comes

This novel follows the story of a woman seeking revenge against those who wronged her. It's a thrilling journey that takes the protagonist through various schemes and heists.

Image credits: Getty

Windmills Of The Gods

This thriller involves an American professor who becomes embroiled in international espionage while on a trip to Eastern Europe.

Image credits: Getty

The Doomsday Conspiracy

The story concerns an American naval officer who encounters a murderous and mysterious force and actions.

Image credits: Getty
