Lifestyle

Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know

Image credits: freepik

Hydrates Skin

The deep hydration that rice water offers helps to keep the skin hydrated and enhances the overall softness and texture of the skin.

 

Image credits: freepik

Brightens Complexion

By minimizing dark spots and boosting a natural, radiant glow, regular usage of rice water helps improve skin tone.

 

Image credits: Getty

Reduces Inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of rice water can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness and swelling from various skin conditions.

 

Image credits: our own

Improves Elasticity

 By increasing the production of collagen, rice water helps to improve the suppleness of the skin and lessen the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines.

 

Image credits: freepik

Cleanses Pores

Rice water's mildly astringent qualities aid in pore closure and skin purification of pollutants and extra oil.

 

Image credits: freepik

Soothes Sunburn

Rice water can be used to soothe burnt skin, reducing discomfort and promoting skin cell healing.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One