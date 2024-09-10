Lifestyle
New mothers often wonder whether or not to give ghee or oil to babies after 6 months. Some people believe that babies cannot digest ghee, which causes them serious problems.
Ghee contains healthy fatty acids like Omega-3 and Omega-9. It also contains Vitamin A and Vitamin E. Ghee is also very important for the strength of children's eyes.
FSSAI confirms that it's safe to introduce ghee-containing foods to 6-month-old babies, ensuring their well-being with appropriate nutrition.
Instead of feeding dry ghee to babies, mix ghee in vegetables or porridge. Babies love ghee food. This will give the baby many health benefits.
You can also use pure desi ghee made from cow's milk while cooking baby food. Use one teaspoon of ghee instead of adding more ghee.
If your baby has lactose intolerance, do not give him ghee even by mistake. Once you get information about this from the doctor.
Feeding ghee strengthens the bones of children. Along with this, digestion is better. To boost the immunity of children, give them 1 tablespoon of ghee daily.