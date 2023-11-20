6 alternatives to your face foundation

Lifestyle
Tinted moisturizers are lightweight and nourishing, providing sheer coverage while hydrating the skin. They're ideal for a casual, everyday style.
Mineral powders provide light, buildable coverage that is ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Tinted sunscreens provide sheer coverage while protecting your skin from UV radiation by combining sun protection with a dash of hue.
Spot concealer can hide blemishes, dark spots, or under-eye bags and can be an alternative to a full-face foundation for those seeking tailored coverage.
BB creams offer coverage, hydration, and UV protection, and they frequently include extra skincare benefits such as antioxidants and SPF. They provide light to moderate coverage.
These creams, similar to BB creams but with extra color-correcting qualities, balance out skin tone while providing coverage and skincare benefits.