Lifestyle

6 alternatives to your face foundation

Image credits: Getty

Tinted moisturizer

Tinted moisturizers are lightweight and nourishing, providing sheer coverage while hydrating the skin. They're ideal for a casual, everyday style.

Image credits: Getty

Mineral powder

Mineral powders provide light, buildable coverage that is ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. 

Image credits: Getty

Tinted sunscreen

Tinted sunscreens provide sheer coverage while protecting your skin from UV radiation by combining sun protection with a dash of hue.

Image credits: Getty

Concealer

Spot concealer can hide blemishes, dark spots, or under-eye bags and can be an alternative to a full-face foundation for those seeking tailored coverage.

Image credits: Getty

BB Cream (Beauty Balm)

BB creams offer coverage, hydration, and UV protection, and they frequently include extra skincare benefits such as antioxidants and SPF. They provide light to moderate coverage.

Image credits: Getty

CC Cream (Color Correcting)

These creams, similar to BB creams but with extra color-correcting qualities, balance out skin tone while providing coverage and skincare benefits.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One