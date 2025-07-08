Online shopping safety: What you must check before you buy

Look for 'Promo Codes' or 'Coupon Codes' while shopping. Tools like Google or Honey make it easy to find them.
Shop on websites that offer 'Free Shipping' as much as possible. Avoid delivery charges.
Shopping during sales like Big Billion Day, Prime Day, and Diwali Sale offers huge discounts.
Some offers are only available on the mobile app. Download the app and get extra cashback!
Place the product in your cart – sometimes the website will offer you a deal on its own!
Get 'Instant Discounts' on specific credit/debit cards. Check for these offers before purchasing!
'Convenience fees' or 'handling charges' can be hidden during checkout. Keep an eye on the final bill.
Ageless Diva: Neetu Kapoor's Bold and Beautiful Fashion Moments at 67
7 best bathroom plants for a lush and healthy space
Should you drink water while exercising? Here’s what to know
Women Health Guide: 5 most common mental health issues for women