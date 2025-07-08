English

Online shopping safety: What you must check before you buy

lifestyle Jul 08 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Freepik
Use Coupon Codes

Look for 'Promo Codes' or 'Coupon Codes' while shopping. Tools like Google or Honey make it easy to find them.

Image credits: pexels
Utilize 'Free Delivery' Platforms

Shop on websites that offer 'Free Shipping' as much as possible. Avoid delivery charges.

Image credits: pexels
Wait for Sales

Shopping during sales like Big Billion Day, Prime Day, and Diwali Sale offers huge discounts.

Image credits: pexels
Extra Offers When Using the App

Some offers are only available on the mobile app. Download the app and get extra cashback!

Image credits: pexels
Leave Items in Your 'Cart'

Place the product in your cart – sometimes the website will offer you a deal on its own!

Image credits: pexels
Take Advantage of Bank Offers

Get 'Instant Discounts' on specific credit/debit cards. Check for these offers before purchasing!

Image credits: pexels
Check the Bill – Avoid Hidden Fees

'Convenience fees' or 'handling charges' can be hidden during checkout. Keep an eye on the final bill.

Image credits: pexels

