Lifestyle

7 Best Plants to Grow During Monsoons in India

Image credits: Getty

Marigold

Known for its vibrant and cheerful flowers, marigold is a popular choice for monsoon gardening. It can tolerate heavy rains and blooms beautifully during this season.

Image credits: Getty

Mint

With its rapid growth and refreshing aroma, mint is an excellent choice for monsoon gardening. It thrives in moist soil and adds a fresh flavor to culinary dishes.

Image credits: Getty

Ferns

Ferns are well-adapted to the humid conditions of the monsoon season. They add a touch of elegance with their feathery fronds and are perfect for adding a lush green look.

Image credits: Getty

Coleus

Coleus plants display vibrant foliage in a wide range of colors and patterns. They thrive in the monsoon season, adding a striking visual appeal to your garden.

Image credits: Getty

Begonia

Begonia prefer the slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity of the monsoon season, making them an ideal choice for garden beds and containers.

Image credits: Getty

Snake Plant

Snake plants, also known as Sansevieria or Mother-in-law's tongue, are hardy and resilient. They can withstand both wet and dry conditions, making them suitable for monsoons.

Image credits: Getty

Zinnia

Zinnias are vibrant annual flowers that thrive during the monsoon season. They come in a variety of colors and shapes, adding a cheerful and colorful touch to any garden.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One