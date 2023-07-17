7 Best Plants to Grow During Monsoons in India

Lifestyle
Known for its vibrant and cheerful flowers, marigold is a popular choice for monsoon gardening. It can tolerate heavy rains and blooms beautifully during this season.
With its rapid growth and refreshing aroma, mint is an excellent choice for monsoon gardening. It thrives in moist soil and adds a fresh flavor to culinary dishes.
Ferns are well-adapted to the humid conditions of the monsoon season. They add a touch of elegance with their feathery fronds and are perfect for adding a lush green look.
Coleus plants display vibrant foliage in a wide range of colors and patterns. They thrive in the monsoon season, adding a striking visual appeal to your garden.
Begonia prefer the slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity of the monsoon season, making them an ideal choice for garden beds and containers.
Snake plants, also known as Sansevieria or Mother-in-law's tongue, are hardy and resilient. They can withstand both wet and dry conditions, making them suitable for monsoons.
Zinnias are vibrant annual flowers that thrive during the monsoon season. They come in a variety of colors and shapes, adding a cheerful and colorful touch to any garden.