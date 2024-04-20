Lifestyle

Summer season: 7 dog breeds who love swimming

Here are seven dog breeds that typically love swimming

Image credits: Freepik

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are known for their love of water and are excellent swimmers due to their webbed feet and water-resistant coat. They're often used in water rescue operations.

Image credits: our own

Golden Retriever

Like Labs, Golden Retrievers have a natural affinity for water. They enjoy swimming and retrieving objects from the water, making them great companions for water activities.

Image credits: our own

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are known for their love of water. Their playful and adventurous natures make them enthusiastic participants in water activities such as swimming.

Image credits: our own

Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are massive dogs with thick, water-resistant coats. Despite their size, they are surprisingly agile swimmers and are often called "gentle giants" in the water.

Image credits: Getty

Beagle

After learning to swim, many Beagles like it. They may not be as good swimmers as larger breeds, but with supervision, they may have fun.

Image credits: Freepik

American Bulldog

After adequate training, many American Bulldogs love swimming. With practice, their muscular frame and great swimming ability may make them confident swimmers.

Image credits: Freepik

Border Collie

Border Collies appreciate mental and physical challenges. After adequate training, many Border Collies like swimming, especially if it includes fetching or herding toys.

Image credits: Freepik
