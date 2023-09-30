Lifestyle
6 unknown facts about Kedarnath Temple
1. Kedarnath Temple was built by Pandavas
2. It was re-constructed by Adi Shankaracharya 1400 years ago
3. Kedarnath is one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlinga's of Lord Shiva
4. Bhairo temple protects Kedarnath from various disasters
5. The temple stands on a 6 feet high stage
6. The roof of temple is made of a single stone
