Lifestyle

6 things your fading skin colour is telling you

Image credits: Getty

Anemia or iron deficiency

Pale or fading skin tone may suggest a deficiency of healthy red blood cells, resulting in anemia. It is frequently associated with weariness, weakness, and dizziness.

Image credits: Getty

Vitamin deficiencies

Lack of vitamins like B12, folic acid, or vitamin D can cause paleness or a loss of skin color. It's essential to maintain a balanced diet to ensure that you get enough nutrients.

Image credits: Getty

Circulatory problems

A lack of pigment in the skin due to poor blood circulation might result in a whiter look. Raynaud's disease and peripheral artery disease may have a role in this.

Image credits: Getty

Skin Conditions

Certain skin disorders, such as vitiligo, a pigment loss disorder, or eczema, which can cause discoloration, can cause fading skin color in patches or large areas.

Image credits: Getty

Stress or fatigue

Chronic stress, lack of sleep, or fatigue can affect skin health, making it appear pale or dull due to decreased blood flow and oxygenation.

Image credits: Getty

Thyroid issues

Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, can result in skin color and texture abnormalities. It may cause dryness, pallor, or even a yellowish tinge.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One