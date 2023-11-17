Lifestyle

6 hacks to keep your white shoes clean

Regular cleaning routine

Create a cleaning routine by wiping your shoes with a damp cloth after every use. This helps prevent dirt and stains from settling in.

Vinegar solution

Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water. Use a cloth or sponge dipped in this solution to spot-clean your shoes. Vinegar helps eliminate odors and removes stains effectively.

Use baking soda

Create a paste using baking soda and water. Apply this paste to the affected areas using an old toothbrush, scrub gently, and then wipe it off with a damp cloth.

Protective sprays

Use waterproof and stain-resistant protective sprays designed specifically for shoes. Apply these sprays before wearing your white shoes to prevent stains from setting in.

Avoid washing machines

Avoid tossing your white shoes in the washing machine, as it can damage the material and alter the shoe's shape. Stick to hand-cleaning methods for better results.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice acts as a natural bleaching agent. Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice on stains and let it sit in the sun for a few hours. Then, wipe off the juice and rinse the shoes.

Image credits: Getty
