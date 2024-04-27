6 Popular street food outlets in Bengaluru

Lifestyle
Located in the Basavanagudi area, VV Puram Food Street offers a wide range of South Indian snacks, chaats, dosas, vadas, and sweets.
Situated in the Shivajinagar area, you can find a variety of snacks, including kebabs, rolls, chaats, and biryanis.
Food Street in Indiranagar is lined with stalls offering a diverse range of street food, including momos, rolls, dosas, and North Indian snacks.
The 4th Block area of Jayanagar is particularly famous for its street food stalls, serving everything from dosas and vadas to chaats and sweets.
Cubbon Park, located in the heart of Bengaluru has stalls selling snacks like corn on the cob, bhajjis, sandwiches, and fresh fruit juices near the park entrances.
The 8th Cross area of Malleswaram is known for its chaat stalls, dosa joints, and sweet shops.