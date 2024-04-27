Lifestyle

6 Popular street food outlets in Bengaluru

VV Puram Food Street

Located in the Basavanagudi area, VV Puram Food Street offers a wide range of South Indian snacks, chaats, dosas, vadas, and sweets.

Russell Market

Situated in the Shivajinagar area, you can find a variety of snacks, including kebabs, rolls, chaats, and biryanis.

Food Street, Indiranagar

Food Street in Indiranagar is lined with stalls offering a diverse range of street food, including momos, rolls, dosas, and North Indian snacks.

Jayanagar 4th Block

The 4th Block area of Jayanagar is particularly famous for its street food stalls, serving everything from dosas and vadas to chaats and sweets.

Cubbon Park

Cubbon Park, located in the heart of Bengaluru has stalls selling snacks like corn on the cob, bhajjis, sandwiches, and fresh fruit juices near the park entrances.

Malleswaram 8th Cross

 The 8th Cross area of Malleswaram is known for its chaat stalls, dosa joints, and sweet shops.

