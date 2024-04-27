Lifestyle

Getting fraud calls? 6 ways to deal with scams



Hang Up and Do Not Engage

If you receive a suspicious or unsolicited call, hang up immediately. Do not engage with the caller or provide any personal or financial information. 



Block and Report Unwanted Calls

Use call-blocking features provided by your phone service provider on your smartphone to block unwanted calls. 



Register for Do Not Call Lists

Register your phone number(s) on official "Do Not Call" lists, such as the National Do Not Call Registry in the United States.



Be Skeptical of Caller ID

Caller ID can be spoofed to make fraudulent calls appear to be coming from legitimate organizations or numbers. 



Educate Yourself About Common Scams

Stay informed about common phone scams, such as IRS impersonation scams, tech support scams, and lottery scams. 



Report Fraudulent Calls

Report fraudulent or suspicious calls to the appropriate authorities, such as the FTC, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), or your country's equivalent regulatory agency. 


