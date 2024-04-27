Getting fraud calls? 6 ways to deal with scams

Lifestyle
If you receive a suspicious or unsolicited call, hang up immediately. Do not engage with the caller or provide any personal or financial information.
Use call-blocking features provided by your phone service provider on your smartphone to block unwanted calls.
Register your phone number(s) on official "Do Not Call" lists, such as the National Do Not Call Registry in the United States.
Caller ID can be spoofed to make fraudulent calls appear to be coming from legitimate organizations or numbers.
Stay informed about common phone scams, such as IRS impersonation scams, tech support scams, and lottery scams.
Report fraudulent or suspicious calls to the appropriate authorities, such as the FTC, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), or your country's equivalent regulatory agency.