Lifestyle
Multicolor handloom sarees are the best option to wear in summer. You can experiment with blouses to get a stylish look with this type of saree.
Light colored sarees are good in summer. Blue print on white fabric looks very beautiful. You can also include this type of saree in your bucket list.
Cotton fabric blue saree is being liked by most girls nowadays. Gray border and white print on blue saree is giving a very beautiful look. You can also order this type of saree.
Linen fabric saree is also right for summer. It prevents sweat and feels very light. Office going girls can carry this type of saree.
Black and maroon combination cotton saree also gives a very stunning look. You can buy this print saree for under 1000.
If you like to wear colorful sarees then you can buy Bengali floral print saree. You will get this type of saree for under 1500.
Multicolor linen saree also looks very beautiful on young girls. You can easily wear this type of saree to the office.
