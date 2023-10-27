Lifestyle

Halloween 2023: 7 homemade Indian sweets with a spooky twist

Are you ready to add an Indian twist to your Halloween celebration? Explore these unique and delicious homemade Indian sweets with a spooky spin!

Ghoulish Gulab Jamun

Transform classic gulab jamun into spooky eyeballs by adding a candy iris. Use rose syrup for extra bloodshot effect.

Witch's Fingers Jalebi

Turn jalebi into witch's fingers by shaping them like elongated digits. Top with almond slivers as creepy nails.

Witch's Brew Payasam

Serve payasam in cauldron-style bowls. Garnish with gummy worms and plastic spiders for a spooky touch.

Pumpkin Laddoos

Create pumpkin-shaped laddoos using orange-hued besan and ground nuts. Add black sesame seeds for Jack-O'-Lantern features.

Mummy Barfi

Wrap your favorite barfi in thin strips of edible white fondant to resemble mummy bandages. Add chocolate chip eyes for effect.

Vampire Halwa

Craft halwa bites into vampire fangs using almonds. Drip raspberry syrup for the bloodthirsty look.

Spiderweb Jaggery

 Make jaggery spiderwebs by drizzling melted jaggery onto a greased surface, then peel off and place atop your sweets.

