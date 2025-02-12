6 EASY, effective tips to maintain a healthy weight after 30

Lifestyle
Eat foods rich in nutrients like calcium, protein, fiber, and iron. This prevents nutritional deficiencies and aids digestion.
Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. You can also consume smoothies, fruit juices, and soups.
Exercise keeps the body active. Set aside at least 30 minutes daily for exercise.
Lack of sleep increases stress and obesity, and can cause various other diseases. Ensure you get 8 hours of sleep daily.
Avoid sugary foods as they contribute to weight gain. Opt for natural sweeteners like dry fruits, honey, and jaggery.
Stress weakens your brain's abilities and contributes to weight gain. Try to avoid stress as much as possible.
