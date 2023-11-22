Lifestyle

Wedding season 101: 10 Pre-Bridal Skincare Routine at Home

Image credits: Freepik

Toning

Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and tighten pores. Look for alcohol-free toners with hydrating or soothing ingredients.

Image credits: Freepik

Eye Cream

Use an eye cream to address puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines around the eyes. Gently pat the cream using your ring finger.

Image credits: Freepik

Image credits: Freepik

Hydrate and Eat Well

Drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables for healthy skin from within.

Image credits: Freepik

Serums and Treatments

Use serums targeting specific concerns like dark spots, pigmentation, or fine lines. Vitamin C or hyaluronic acid serums work well to brighten and hydrate the skin.

Image credits: our own

Face Masks (1-2 times a week)

Treat your skin to a hydrating or clarifying face mask. Sheet masks or clay masks can help revitalize and detoxify the skin.

Image credits: our own

Sun Protection

Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you're indoors. Sun protection is vital to prevent skin damage.

Image credits: Freepik

Cleansing (AM & PM)

Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type. Cleanse your face twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and makeup residue.

Image credits: Freepik

Hydration

Moisturize your skin thoroughly. Choose a moisturizer according to your skin type—hydrating for dry skin or oil-free for oily skin.

Image credits: Pexels

Exfoliation (2-3 times a week)

Gently exfoliate to remove dead skin cells. Opt for a mild exfoliant to avoid irritation. This step helps in achieving a smooth texture.

Image credits: Pexels
