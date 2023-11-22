Wedding season 101: 10 Pre-Bridal Skincare Routine at Home

Lifestyle
Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and tighten pores. Look for alcohol-free toners with hydrating or soothing ingredients.
Use an eye cream to address puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines around the eyes. Gently pat the cream using your ring finger.
Drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables for healthy skin from within.
Use serums targeting specific concerns like dark spots, pigmentation, or fine lines. Vitamin C or hyaluronic acid serums work well to brighten and hydrate the skin.
Treat your skin to a hydrating or clarifying face mask. Sheet masks or clay masks can help revitalize and detoxify the skin.
Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you're indoors. Sun protection is vital to prevent skin damage.
Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type. Cleanse your face twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and makeup residue.
Moisturize your skin thoroughly. Choose a moisturizer according to your skin type—hydrating for dry skin or oil-free for oily skin.
Gently exfoliate to remove dead skin cells. Opt for a mild exfoliant to avoid irritation. This step helps in achieving a smooth texture.