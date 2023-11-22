Lifestyle

7 benefits of cooking food in olive oil

Cooking with olive oil offers several unique benefits, making it a popular choice in many kitchens. Here are 7 advantages of using olive oil in your cooking.

Image credits: FreePik

Heart Health

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy fats. These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels  while increasing good cholesterol levels.

Improved Digestion

The consumption of olive oil has been associated with stimulation of the gallbladder, leading to the release of bile, which aids in the digestion of fats.

Culinary Versatility

Olive oil is suitable for various cooking methods, including sautéing, frying, roasting, and dressing. Its versatility makes it a valuable ingredient in a wide range of cuisines.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

The anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, including cardiovascular diseases.

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

Olive oil is a good source of vitamin E, an essential antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. It also contains small amounts of vitamin K and various beneficial minerals.

Antioxidant Properties

Olive oil contains powerful antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. These antioxidants may contribute to disease prevention.

Weight Management

Calorie-dense yet weight-friendly, olive oil aids in feeling full, curbing overeating. Its healthy fats support weight management in a balanced diet.

