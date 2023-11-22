7 benefits of cooking food in olive oil

Lifestyle
Cooking with olive oil offers several unique benefits, making it a popular choice in many kitchens. Here are 7 advantages of using olive oil in your cooking.
Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy fats. These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels while increasing good cholesterol levels.
The consumption of olive oil has been associated with stimulation of the gallbladder, leading to the release of bile, which aids in the digestion of fats.
Olive oil is suitable for various cooking methods, including sautéing, frying, roasting, and dressing. Its versatility makes it a valuable ingredient in a wide range of cuisines.
The anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, including cardiovascular diseases.
Olive oil is a good source of vitamin E, an essential antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. It also contains small amounts of vitamin K and various beneficial minerals.
Olive oil contains powerful antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. These antioxidants may contribute to disease prevention.
Calorie-dense yet weight-friendly, olive oil aids in feeling full, curbing overeating. Its healthy fats support weight management in a balanced diet.