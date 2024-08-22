Lifestyle

6 reasons how fatty liver can cause heart attack

Image credits: Freepik

Inflammation

Fatty liver often leads to systemic inflammation, which can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of atherosclerosis (buildup of fatty plaques in arteries).

Image credits: Getty

Insulin Resistance

Fatty liver is commonly associated with insulin resistance, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels and increased risk of diabetes—a major risk factor for heart disease.

Image credits: Getty

Increased Lipid Levels

The condition can contribute to abnormal lipid levels, such as high triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, promoting the development of heart disease.

Image credits: Pinterest

Oxidative Stress

Fatty liver can increase oxidative stress, which damages blood vessels and contributes to the formation of arterial plaques.

Image credits: Getty

High Blood Pressure

The metabolic disturbances associated with fatty liver can lead to hypertension, a significant risk factor for heart attacks.

Image credits: Getty

Endothelial Dysfunction

Fatty liver can impair the function of endothelial cells lining blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow and increased risk of heart attack.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One