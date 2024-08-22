6 reasons how fatty liver can cause heart attack

Lifestyle
Fatty liver often leads to systemic inflammation, which can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of atherosclerosis (buildup of fatty plaques in arteries).
Fatty liver is commonly associated with insulin resistance, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels and increased risk of diabetes—a major risk factor for heart disease.
The condition can contribute to abnormal lipid levels, such as high triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, promoting the development of heart disease.
Fatty liver can increase oxidative stress, which damages blood vessels and contributes to the formation of arterial plaques.
The metabolic disturbances associated with fatty liver can lead to hypertension, a significant risk factor for heart attacks.
Fatty liver can impair the function of endothelial cells lining blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow and increased risk of heart attack.