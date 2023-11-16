6 benefits of drinking hot water and honey in the morning

Lifestyle
Hot water stimulates the digestive tract, while honey includes enzymes that aid digestion and promote gut health.
Hot water aids in the removal of toxins from the body, and when mixed with honey, it functions as a mild detoxifying agent, purifying the system.
The combination of hot water and honey can help with weight loss by increasing metabolism and promoting the breakdown of adipose tissue (body fat).
Warm water in the morning restores fluids lost while sleeping, keeping the body hydrated. Honey has inherent hydrating effects as well.
The combination of hot water and honey can benefit skin health by removing pollutants and delivering antioxidants, resulting in a brighter complexion.
Honey is antibacterial and antiviral. Consuming it with warm water may help improve the immune system, allowing it to fight infections more effectively.